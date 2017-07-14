Construction crews work to improve dangerous Fort Myers intersection

FORT MYERS, Fla. Construction began Friday night at the intersection of Challenger Boulevard and Winkler Avenue.

This intersection, which connects Colonial Boulevard and Six Mile Cypress Parkway, has been plagued with a heavy volume of crashes.

Crews will be fixing the pavement striping along the intersection by making the strip lines brighter when motorists approach the area. Solar-powered stop signs to alert motorists at night will be installed next Tuesday.

Overnight traffic will be diverted from the intersection, as construction is expected to last from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.