Collier commissioners consider sales tax increase

NAPLES, Fla. Collier County commissioners are considering a sales tax increase to help cover infrastructure projects that were halted due to the recession.

The price tag for those projects could reach $125 million, said Michael Dalby, president of The Greater Naples Chamber of Commerce.

“Roads that never got it, have as much capacity, bridges, road extensions that never happened,” he said.

Commissioners plan to discuss the increase in October. If approved, voters will then decide whether to enact it.