Authorities investigate arson fire in Fort Myers
FORT MYERS, Fla. Fire officials are investigating an arson fire that took place Friday morning.
Lee County Sheriff’s deputies and the Florida Highway Patrol responded to the home on West Buell Drive around 4 a.m.
It’s unclear whether anyone was home at the time of the fire.
No injuries were reported and the investigation is still ongoing.
No further information is immediately available.
|Reporter:
|Kelsey Kushner
KelseyWinkNews
|Writer:
|Sabrina Lolo