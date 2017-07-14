Accused thieves target Bonita convenience store twice

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. Two unidentified thieves are accused of breaking into a convenience store twice within the last three weeks, Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers said.

The first time occurred in the early morning hours of June 27, when the suspects smashed through the front glass door of Benson’s Grocery Store at 27301 Old 41 Road.

Once inside, the men broke into a game coin machine, stole all the money, then emptied out the cash registers, according to Crime Stoppers. The suspects filled a grocery bag with several packs of Newport cigarettes and rolls of coins on a nearby shelf before fleeing on foot.

The second time happened just before 1:30 a.m. Friday morning, Crime Stoppers said, when the suspects broke through the Benson’s recently repaired front door and cleared all the cash registers. In addition to the cash, the pair also stole several rolls of dimes and quarters.

Surveillance videos show a strong resemblance between the suspects from the June 27 burglary and Friday morning’s break-in.

One suspect appeared to be wearing a grey hoodie, blue jeans, a teal t-shirt and a mask while the other was wearing a black hoodie and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000. Tips may also be made online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or by submitting a tip through the P3Tips mobile app.