Two people shocked while working on State Road 80

CLEWISTON, Fla. Two Zep Construction workers were shocked Thursday morning while working on State Road 80, Florida Department of Transportation spokesperson Zachary Burch said.

The incident happened shortly after 9 a.m. on State Road 80 near County Road 833, the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office said. The workers were moving a beam when they struck a power line and were transported to the hospital.

The extent of their injuries are unclear at this time.

Construction work on State Road 80 will be suspended while the Occupational Safety and Health Administration investigates, Burch said. The road will remain open to traffic.

The westbound lanes of State Road 80 were reopened at around 10 a.m., the sheriff’s office said on Facebook.