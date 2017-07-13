SWFL dessert shop to celebrate National Ice Cream Day

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. Southwest Florida residents can enjoy a frozen treat Sunday to celebrate National Ice Cream Day.

Royal Scoop has a myriad of ways for ice cream enthusiasts to curb their sweet tooth:

The first 100 people entering all store locations will get a free scoop of ice cream.

Fill out the Brain Freeze entry form to qualify for the 7th Annual Brain Freeze Ice Cream Eating Contest and turn it in via email or in person at the Bonita Springs store. The contest begins at 1:15 p.m. and participants need to sign in by 1 p.m., according to the website.

Participants can receive a free pint of ice cream when they donate a pint of blood from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Bonita Springs location on 15 Eighth Street to the Community Blood Center.

Attendees can participate in the Make-a-Wish fundraiser at the Fort Myers Beach location at 2307 Estero Blvd.

Those interested can also enter a raffle at all locations, and are eligible to win free ice cream for a year. The winner will be announced on July 17.

For more information, visit Royal Scoop's website.