Reward increased to $13K for info in Bonita Springs teen’s killing

FORT MYERS, Fla. The reward for information leading to an arrest in the murder of 19-year-old Jordan Valero was increased to $13,000 Thursday afternoon, the Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers said.

An event was held Sunday commemorating the anniversary of Valero’s death. Since the event, an additional $1,000 was raised from community members.

Valero was shot and killed on July 10, 2016 in his home.

Anyone with information about Valero’s death should call call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). All callers will remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward of up to $12,000. Tips may also be made online or by submitting a tip through the P3 mobile app.