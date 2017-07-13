Renderings released for controversial Cape housing development

CAPE CORAL, Fla. The renderings of a controversial housing development planned for an abandoned golf course on Palm tree Boulevard were released Thursday.

DR Horton, a national home construction company, wants to build a gated community with 600 single family homes called the Palms of Cape Coral.

But Anne Carney, a nearby resident, and several others are fighting to stop the development of the 175-acre course.

“I’d say it’s their argument against those of us who abide by the city study that the SE Cape is underserved in terms of parks,” she said.

However, DR Horton insists the development of the land would not only generate $1 million in annual tax revenue, it would also save taxpayers money because the city would pay $30 million to buy and maintain the land itself.

“Without the land use in place, what they’re presenting on the website would not be legal on that piece of property,” Save Our Recreation consultant Joe Mazurkiewicz said.

The property is currently owned by Florida Gulf Ventures, LLC, which is trying to change the land use to single family residential.

The Cape Coral Planning and Zoning Commission voted last month against changing the land use, but city council has the final say.

“Once that were to occur, then DR Horton’s become pertinent,” Mazurkiewicz said. “But right now, DR Horton is not even the owner of the property. So really their opinion and their recommendations are irrelevant.”

If DR Horton does buy the property, the company plans to conduct a thorough assessment after arsenic was found in the soil and water last week.