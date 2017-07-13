Police: Irate customer fatally shoots AAA service technician

MIAMI (WKMG) A 63-year-old man fatally shot an employee of the 24-hour roadside assistance service AAA, because he was angry about how much time it took for the victim to get there, police said.

Jesus Esquivel was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center early Wednesday on a charge of second-degree murder.

According to a Miami-Dade police report, Esquivel was waiting at his Kendall home on Southwest 87th Court for AAA to fix a malfunctioning car battery.

When the technician called Esquivel to tell him that he was on the way, Esquivel became irate and threatened the technician, police said.

The technician called AAA dispatch and asked to be removed from the service call because of the threats, police said.

AAA then assigned Magdiel Hernandez, 38, to the service call, police said.

When Hernandez arrived, Esquivel confronted him and shot him multiple times, police said.

Hernandez was pronounced dead at the scene.

Esquivel was taken to Baptist Hospital, where he received medical attention. After Esquivel was discharged, he was taken to the Miami-Dade Police Department, where he confessed to shooting Hernandez, police said.

Esquivel’s neighbor, who asked not to be identified, told Local 10 News that he was planning to fix the suspect’s fence.

“I’m glad I didn’t go into fixing the fence, because who know how he — he was friendly with me — but who knows how he would have reacted in the course of that work being done?” the neighbor said.