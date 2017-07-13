Nude photos, sex toys missing from Sievers home

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. Nude photos and sex toys are among the items reported missing from the home of Mark Sievers, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said.

The vacant home on the 2700 block of Jarvis Road was broken into within the past week, the second break-in there in two months, according to the sheriff’s office. It’s unclear if the items were taken in the first break-in, which took place during May, or in the most recent one.

Sievers is charged with first-degree murder in what investigators described as a murder-for-hire plot to kill his wife, Dr. Teresa Sievers. He’s in jail without bond awaiting trial.

A red tool bag, children’s board games, boxes, and a large wooden plaque with a magazine article and photo of Teresa Sievers are among the items reported missing in the latest break-in, the sheriff’s office said.

The total value of the missing items, taken at some point between July 6 and July 11, is about $755, the sheriff’s office said.