Man nearly dies in Port Charlotte YMCA steam room

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. A man nearly died Wednesday in a steam room at the Franz Ross Park YMCA.

Brown’s body temperature was 108 degrees when paramedics took him to a hospital, he said. Lifeguard Rahim Miller was one of the workers who helped pull him from the room, which ranges in temperature from 100 to 104 degrees.

“It feels very good to know that he could’ve been in some serious harm and we got him out safely,” Miller said.

Lucy Linet, a lifeguard and manager at the Y, also helped with the rescue.

“They knew something was wrong, and they immediately went and checked on him,” said Brown’s wife, Donna. “I know they saved his life.”

Linet and Miller warn against entering a steam room without consulting a doctor.

Brown was expected to be released from the hospital Thursday, and he’s anxious to return to the Y and see the people who helped him.

“I know we don’t know what lies ahead of him, but I know he can’t wait to get back here,” Brown said.