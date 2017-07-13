Crime Stoppers Top 10 fugitive arrested in North Fort Myers

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. One of Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers’ 10 Most Wanted fugitives and his younger sister were arrested Thursday, Crime Stoppers announced.

Amod Diggs, 23, was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Warrants Task Force and Lee County Sheriff’s deputies shortly after 1 p.m.

Detectives have been looking for Diggs since a warrant for his arrest was issued June 30 on violation of probation in a previous robbery case, Crime Stoppers said.

Diggs was moving around North Fort Myers on foot Thursday and was eventually picked up by his sister, Ah’Yannah Diggs, Crime Stoppers said. Deputies found him trying to hide in the backseat when they pulled her over.

He’s facing two counts of violating his probation and one count of fleeing and eluding. His sister is also facing charges for fleeing and eluding officers.

Diggs has been arrested over a dozen times in Lee County, Crime Stoppers said. He had a felony arrest at age 16 on suspicion of armed robbery and possession of a weapon by a minor. At 17, he was arrested on suspicion of burglary and grand theft of a firearm.

Diggs was later incarcerated as an adult on two counts of robbery and carrying a concealed firearm, among other charges, Crime Stoppers said. He was also jailed on suspicion of cocaine and marijuana possession. He’s spent a year and a half in state prison.

Diggs is currently in custody without bond.