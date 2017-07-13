Collier commissioner’s daughter accused of drug possession

NAPLES, Fla. The 20-year-old daughter of a Collier County commissioner was arrested Wednesday, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office said.

Kelley McDaniel, the daughter of District 5 Commissioner Bill McDaniel, is facing charges of possession and growing marijuana inside their home. Bill McDaniel was the only commissioner to vote in favor of medical marijuana dispensaries during the county’s meeting Tuesday.

Deputies found two marijuana plants and tables used for growing marijuana underneath a tent in the family’s garage, the sheriff’s office said. They also found narcotic ledgers containing names, dollar amounts, the types of narcotics sold and a recently dated fertilizing schedule.

The McDaniel family denies the accusations.

Kelley McDaniel posted a $7,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court Aug. 7.