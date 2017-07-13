Cape Coral Charter searching for new leadership

CAPE CORAL, Fla. Cape Coral Charter Schools are one step closer to having a new superintendent.

The Charter School governing board agreed to move forward with six candidates in a special meeting Thursday.

The superintendent position hasn’t been permanently filled since Nelson Stephenson stepped aside in March.

“We can’t be concerned with what city council’s going to think of x,y,or z,” board member Sam Fisher said. “We have to make this decision for us.”

The board’s relationship with Mayor Marni Sawicki was also a hot topic of discussion.

Stephenson and Sawicki have had public disputes in the past. The rocky relationship prompted one board member to question whether bringing in a new leader right now is the best decision.

“As I listen to this conversation that’s going on right now, it further reinforces my concerns with moving forward at this moment,” fellow board member Tami Trager said.

The governing board will further discuss the issue at the next special meeting on July 27.