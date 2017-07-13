Baby of Fort Myers woman struck by lightning dies

FORT MYERS, Fla. The baby boy of a woman who was struck by lightning during her pregnancy died Wednesday, a family friend said.

Meghan Davidson was nine-months pregnant when she was struck by lightning June 29 on Triangle Palms Lane in the Whispering Palms neighborhood. Doctors delivered baby Owen at Lee Memorial Hospital and later transferred him to Golisano Children’s Hospital.

Meghan Davidson was released last Friday from Lee Memorial Hospital.

No further information was immediately available.