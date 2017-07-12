Woman, 35, killed in Lee County CVS murder-suicide

FORT MYERS, Fla. A 35-year-old woman was shot to death in a murder-suicide Monday night, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said.

Maria Delosangeles Evaristo Bautista was killed by her boyfriend outside a CVS Pharmacy at 14411 Palm Beach Blvd.

The boyfriend shot her after finding her there with another man, according to the sheriff’s office. He turned the gun on himself after firing at and missing the other man.

No further information is immediately available.