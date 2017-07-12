Man tied to two violent Golden Gate sexual assaults, suspect sketch released

GOLDEN GATE, Fla. Two violent sexual assaults within the past year are tied to the same person, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office said.

Investigators released a sketch of the suspect on Wednesday, but didn’t disclose the man’s identity or how he is tied to the two sexual assaults.

The most recent incident occurred on June 18 at a home on the north side of Golden Gate Parkway. The first incident took place on Aug. 1, 2016 at a home in the area of 19th Place Southwest. Both occurred at the victim’s residences during the early morning hours, deputies said.

“CCSO urges the community to be vigilant,” the department said in a statement. “It is important to lock your doors and report anything that looks suspicious to law enforcement. The community can also help by calling 911 to report suspicious activity, such as someone roaming through neighborhoods late at night or in the predawn hours.”

Anyone with information related to the composite sketch or the two incidents is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 239-252-9300 or Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 800-780-TIPS.