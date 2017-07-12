News
Lee County
Collier County
Charlotte County
Inland Counties
Traffic
Investigations
FMPD audit
Cold Case Stories
#onlyinflorida
State
National
Global
Weather
Lifestyle
Where’s WINK
Events
Odd Videos
Sports
Preps
Miracle
FGCU
College
Pros
Call for Action
Security Alert
Video
Where’s WINK
Pet Pals
Fitness Friday
Golf Doctor
Your Health Now
Let’s Eat
Healthy Kids
Hurricane Central
Newsletters
News Tips
Mobile
75°
Clear
WINK NEWS
News
All
Lee County
Collier County
Charlotte County
Inland Counties
Traffic
Investigations
FMPD audit
Cold Case Stories
#onlyinflorida
State
National
Global
Scattered storms, increasing clouds for Wednesday
Trump’s FBI pick to face questions about independence
Person of interest detained in Okla. Air Force recruitment center blast
Spain’s running of the bulls: 6 injured on Day 6 in…
Weather
Lifestyle
All
Where’s WINK
Events
Contests
Odd Videos
Dying N.J. judge officiates daughter’s wedding from hospital
North Fort Myers Winn-Dixie kicks off taste test
Vivien Leigh’s ‘Gone With the Wind’ script up for auction
Drinking more coffee leads to a longer life, two studies say
Sports
All
Preps
Miracle
FGCU
College
Pros
Cano 10th-inning homer gives AL 2-1 All-Star win
FGCU product Chris Sale to start MLB All-Star Game — again
Tim Tebow has an 8-game hitting streak going for St. Lucie
Golf Doctor tip of the week: Motion of a swing
Call for Action
All
Security Alert
How to prevent lice at summer camp
‘Grandparent Scam’ uses phony grandchildren as bait
Lee County, Keys experiment with mosquito sterilization
Consumer Reports provides tips on keeping track of chargers
Video
All
Where’s WINK
Pet Pals
Fitness Friday
Golf Doctor
Your Health Now
Let’s Eat
Healthy Kids
1 person killed in San Carlos Park neighborhood
Lightning strikes near middle school, Chuck E. Cheese in Collier County
JetBlue abandons elderly woman scheduled to board flight to RSW
Proposal for North Fort Myers name change dropped
Hurricane Central
75°
Home
Weather Forecast
Latest forecast
Latest forecast
Published:
July 12, 2017 6:39 AM EDT
WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader.
Copyright ©2017 WINK Digital Media