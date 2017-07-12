Fort Myers police investigate reports of gunfire on South Street
FORT MYERS, Fla. Fort Myers police responded to the Dunbar community Wednesday night after shots rang out on South Street between Midway and Highland Avenues.
Officers were questioning witnesses and possible suspects, Lt. Jay Rodriguez said.
No injuries were reported and the involved parties know each other, according to Rodriguez.
Possible charges could be pending.
No further information is immediately available.
|Reporter:
|John-Carlos Estrada
JohnCarlos_WINK
|Writer:
|Sabrina Lolo