Fort Myers man arrested for fatal DUI crash

FORT MYERS, Fla. A 66-year-old man was arrested Friday in connection to a November 2016 fatal alcohol-related crash, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Allan Willard Jones, of Fort Myers, faces charges of DUI manslaughter and DUI property damage. Jones remained in the Lee County Jail on Friday under no bond.

Aaron Thomas Williams, 89, of Fort Myers, was driving a 2007 Buick LaCrosse southbound in the outside lane of Treeline Avenue, FHP troopers said. Jones was traveling northbound in the inside lane of the avenue.

Jones suddenly veered across the grass median into the southbound lanes of the avenue and collided into the front of the Buick Lacross, troopers said.

Williams succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash, troopers said. It is unclear when he passed away.

Jones was driving with a blood alcohol level of 0.124, troopers said.

Jones is scheduled to appear in court on August 14.