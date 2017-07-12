Fort Myers crash shuts down EB lanes of Colonial Blvd

FORT MYERS, Fla. A crash involving a motorcycle shut down the eastbound lanes of Colonial Boulevard Wednesday morning, the Fort Myers Police Department said.

The wreck between a motorcycle and a minivan happened at around 8:45 a.m. on Colonial Boulevard near Metro Parkway, police said.

The motorcyclist was injured and is being attended by emergency medical services, police said. The extent of his injuries are unclear.

No further information was immediately available.