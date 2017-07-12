Former FMHS hoops coach hired at Evangelical Christian

FORT MYERS, Fla. Former Fort Myers High School boys basketball coach Scott Guttery was hired Wednesday to the same position at Evangelical Christian School.

Guttery resigned Tuesday from Fort Myers High amid controversy over a hard foul he delivered on one of his players during a pickup game in May. The player suffered a concussion as a result of the shove.

Guttery will officially hold the title of Director of Sports Management and Basketball Operations starting July 31 at Evangelical, a private school on 8237 Beacon Boulevard in south Fort Myers.

“Scott’s passion for impacting the lives of kids, his obvious leadership qualities, and his desire to play a significant role in our school’s growth aligns perfectly with our ongoing strategy for ECS in our community,” said Jeff Blair, Evangelical’s director of development.

“We count it an honor and a blessing to have the Guttery family join our Sentinel family,” Blair said.