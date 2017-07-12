Fallen Riverdale High football player becomes organ donor

FORT MYERS, Fla. The organs of a 16-year-old Riverdale High School High School student who died of heatstroke are being donated, his family said.

The corneas and heart valve of Zachary Tyler Martin-Polsenberg will go to help others, the family said Wednesday, a day after announcing he succumbed to heatstroke suffered during a June 29 football practice at the school.

The boy’s muscle and brain tissue are gong to medical research.

“My heart is overflowing with pride and a sense of honor for these gifts from Zach,” said Laurie Martin Giordano, his mother.