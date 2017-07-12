Estero High brothers create app to help vets connect

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. A pair of brothers who collaborated on apps to help people with special needs are now doing the same for veterans.

Estero High School students John and Christian Ciocca created “Battle Buddies,” a social media app designed to help veterans connect with each other.

“To give back to veterans who have served our country is just a great feeling,” John Ciocca said.

Earlier, he created the apps “My Voice” and “You Belong” to help people with disabilities lead more active social lives. Christian Ciocca, who has down syndrome, was the inspiration.

“Battle Buddies” is an offshoot of a nonprofit organization by the same name that connects veterans with service dogs. The Ciocca brothers are raising Justice, an 8-week-old puppy that will go to a service member once it’s grown.

Jo Anne Creed, whose son, Ryan, is an Army veteran, founded the organization with her husband, a Marine veteran.

