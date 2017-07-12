Elderly woman misplaced at airport makes it home to SWFL

FORT MYERS, Fla. A 73-year-old woman who was misplaced by JetBlue landed at Southwest Florida International Airport Wednesday afternoon.

Carmen Courchesne, who is in the early stages of Alzheimer’s and confined to a wheelchair, was scheduled to fly to RSW on Tuesday from Boston’s Logan International Airport.

But she was accidentally left behind when she wasn’t notified of a gate change.

“They said, ‘Oh don’t worry…when you have wheelchair assistance, they stay with them and get them to the gate at the right time,” and that never happened,” said Denise Chase, Courchesne’s daughter. “They must’ve just left her there at the gate.”

JetBlue set Courchesne up in a hotel Tuesday night.

The airline issued an apology and is currently reviewing what caused the miscommunication.