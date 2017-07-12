Coyotes spotted in Cape Coral

CAPE CORAL, Fla. Wild coyotes were spotted near Burnt Store Road and Tropicana Parkway Wednesday.

Although coyote sightings have been more frequent lately, nearby residents say the animals haven’t posed a threat to their families or pets.

“There’s a couple little babies, they came around the corner the other day,” homeowner Bryan Chapman said. “We’ve seen them and they’ve seen us and run back.”

Wildlife officials warn residents to not feed the coyotes and to keep pets from roaming freely if they see the animals.

If you see unusual coyote behavior, call 888-404-3922.