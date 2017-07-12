Cape road to reopen after Monday irrigation main break

CAPE CORAL, Fla. A portion of Country Club Boulevard will reopen Wednesday afternoon following an irrigation main break, city spokeswoman Connie Barron said.

The northbound lanes of Country Club between 33rd and 34th terraces are expected to open at 3 p.m., Barron said.

Heavy rain caused the ground to shift and the pipe to burst Monday morning.

A final layer of asphalt was laid down and the 20-inch water pipe was repaired, according to Barron. Temporary striping will be in place on the roadway until official striping can be completed Wednesday night.