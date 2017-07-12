1 person killed in San Carlos Park neighborhood
FORT MYERS, Fla. At least one person was killed Tuesday night near Pine Run Lane, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies responded at around 8:24 p.m. to the 19000 block of Pine Run Lane, just west of Three Oaks Parkway, after receiving a call that shots were fired, deputies said. The Major Crimes Unit is investigating the homicide.
A preceding argument was believed to have led to the incident, according to a press release.
No further information was immediately available.
|Writer:
|Rachel Ravina