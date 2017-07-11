Theft-by-boat a concern for Fort Myers Shores residents

FORT MYERS SHORES, Fla. A recent rash of thefts-by-boat has many who live on the water worried about who might be floating up to their homes.

“It’s makes you feel violated, actually totally violated, that you would have somebody come on your property and take something you worked so hard to get,” said Capt. Jim Faughn. “We had a dingy, which is just a 10-foot boat, stolen off of our dock.”

Most of the thefts took place this past weekend and were of items worth less than $100, and few residents bothered to file police reports. But the threat of criminals boating up to backyards has many up in arms.

“Somebody can come in the middle of the night and board your boat at night,” Faughn said. “If that happens, you really don’t have too much you can do, unless you take preventive measures yourself. And I think some of those is first, lock your boat.”

Residents should also keep valuables inside, Lee County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Anita Iriarte said.

“Just like a vehicle burglary, don’t keep anything out in sight,” she said.

Faughn recommends installing a motion detector as well.