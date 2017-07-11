Retired LCSO captain accused of sharing photos from homicide

FORT MYERS, Fla. A retired captain at the Lee County Sheriff’s Office is accused of sharing photos from inside the home of a slain 77-year-old woman.

A complaint filed with the sheriff’s office alleges Capt. Mark Cohen showed photos of the crime scene at the North Fort Myers condo where Jo Ann Leasure was discovered bound and beaten three weeks ago.

Cohen, a decorated 32-year-veteran, abruptly retired a few days after a complaint was filed against him. His retirement could prevent any disciplinary action from the sheriff’s office.

It is unclear who filed the complaint or whom Cohen may have shared the photos with.

Cohen quickly rose through the ranks after he was shot in the line of duty during the early 1990s. He’s received numerous awards for his service.

The sheriff’s office doesn’t expect the incident to impact the case against Brett Pleasant, the man accused of killing Leasure.