Proposal for North Fort Myers name change dropped

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. It was a sea of red at Tuesday night’s public meeting at the North Fort Myers Recreation Center.

The color represented the crowd of residents fighting to keep the name of North Fort Myers the same.

Dozens of protesters made sure their voices were heard and the North Fort Myers Civic Association responded to the community’s concerns by agreeing to drop the proposal for the name change.

“I think it would be great to revise this town and remodel and clean up everything, but changing a name is not going to do that,” resident Rachelle Hoffman said.

The idea was proposed by North Fort Myers Civic Association president Mike Land in order to give the community its own identity.

North Fort Myers natives like Chuck Taggart consider this a victory because the community means something to him.

“It’s a change in heritage,” he said. “It’s a change of where you’re from.”

North Fort Myers leaders will now focus on making other improvements in the community.