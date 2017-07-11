Pilot in Cape plane crash is Lee Sheriff’s deputy

CAPE CORAL, Fla. The pilot who crashed a small plane Friday near downtown Cape Coral is a deputy sheriff first class with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Daniel Fase has been with the sheriff’s office since 2009. The 51-year-old Sanibel resident was taken to Lee Memorial Hospital with serious injuries after crashing a white-and-blue single-propeller Cessna 172 on Miramar Street just east of Cape Coral Street.

He’s expected to recover. Sheriff Scott and Undersheriff Marceno visited him in the hospital the day of the crash.

Fase was off duty when he was flying the plane.