Pilot aimed for street, but clipped tree before Chico’s day care crash

FORT MYERS, Fla. The pilot involved in a June 24 deadly plane crash attempted to make an emergency landing on the road, but clipped a tree and hit the side of Chico’s day care, the National Transportation Safety Board announced Tuesday morning.

The findings were obtained from a preliminary investigation, according to officials.

A Piper PA-28-181 aircraft crashed into Chico’s day care, located at 11215 Metro Parkway after taking off from Page Field, officials said.

The pilot, Anthony Greco, president of the Fort Myers Flying Club, felt a loss of engine power at 75 knots just after takeoff from Page Field, according to findings. Greco switched fuel tanks, but the engine continued to lose power.

Greco managed to get out of the plane moments before it burst into flames. His passenger Marc Scott was killed in the crash.