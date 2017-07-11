North Fort Myers Winn-Dixie kicks off taste test

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. Winn-Dixie will offer young foodies an opportunity to taste the difference between store brand products and national brand products.

The contest will take place Tuesday through Saturday. Children ages 5 to 12 can submit a video to [email protected] a chance to win a grand prize.

The winner will be selected on July 17 and will be recognized at their local Winn-Dixie store.

For more information visit the Winn-Dixie Facebook page.