North Fort Myers Winn-Dixie kicks off taste test
NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. Winn-Dixie will offer young foodies an opportunity to taste the difference between store brand products and national brand products.
The contest will take place Tuesday through Saturday. Children ages 5 to 12 can submit a video to [email protected] a chance to win a grand prize.
The winner will be selected on July 17 and will be recognized at their local Winn-Dixie store.
For more information visit the Winn-Dixie Facebook page.
Can you tell the difference between store brand & national brand.. @WinnDixie wants to hear from your pickiest eaters, you could win big! pic.twitter.com/7qkfYf81D2
— John Trierweiler (@JohnTrierweiler) July 11, 2017
|Reporter:
|John Trierweiler
JohnTrierweiler