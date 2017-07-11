Naples man arrested after traffic stop leads to drug bust

NAPLES, Fla. A 40-year-old man was arrested Monday after a traffic stop developed into a drug bust, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Taylor Nortorrius, of Naples, was pulled over on Interstate 75 near mile marker 91 for having window tint that appeared to be darker than the legal limit, FHP troopers said.

Nortorrius was driving with a suspended driver’s license and agreed to a search of his vehicle, FHP troopers said. 390 grams of cocaine and 15 grams of heroin were found inside of a duffel bag in the trunk.

Nortorrius was taken to the Collier County Jail and is facing charges of cocaine possession, heroin distribution, trafficking cocaine and trafficking heroin.