Naples leaders pushing for license plate readers

NAPLES, Fla. City officials want to install seven permanent license plate readers at entrances and exits to the city in order to keep the public safe.

Every day, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement gives law enforcement license plate information of suspects to look for, including AMBER alerts for kidnapped children and silver alerts for missing senior citizens.

“When the suspects are driving past the LPR (license plate reader), it gives our organization a notification,” Naples Police Lt. Seth Finman said.

The Naples Police Department erases the information it collects every month, while the Collier County Sheriff’s Office erases theirs every six months.

County commissioners must OK the machines being placed on the right-of-way into private property in order to approve the permanent machines.

Their vote was postponed until September.