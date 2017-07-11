Lee County teen succumbs to heat stroke sustained in football practice

FORT MYERS, Fla. A 16-year-old boy was taken off life support Monday following a heat stroke sustained at a football practice, the family said in a press release.

Zachary Tyler Martin-Polsenberg was running drills during a football practice at Riverdale High School on June 29 when he suddenly collapsed, according to the release.

Polsenberg was immediately taken to Golisano Children’s Hospital where he was diagnosed with a heat stroke, according the release. Polsenberg suffered internal injuries and fell into a coma after his core temperature was at 107 degrees for more than an hour.

Polsenberg was moved to a hospital in Miami on Thursday for more care, but his condition worsened, according to the release.