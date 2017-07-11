Fort Myers High hoops coach resigns after hard foul

FORT MYERS, Fla. Fort Myers High School boys basketball coach Scott Guttery has resigned.

Guttery informed the team and the principal of his resignation from coaching and teaching Tuesday, he said. He was accused of shoving a student on the team during a pickup game in May.

The player suffered a concussion as a result of the shove.

Guttery was investigated by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and temporarily placed on administrative leave, but returned to coaching shortly after.

Guttery confirmed the authenticity of a statement from him that a friend posted to Facebook: