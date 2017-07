FORT MYERS, Fla. – Chef Cal Bruno and his family from “Bruno’s of Brooklyn” stop by the studio to share some kitchen secrets they learned on a recent trip to Costa Rica.

Bruno’s of Brooklyn will be celebrating its three-year anniversary. The restaurant, located at 2112 Second Street, is closed for vacation but will reopen July 27. Reservations are suggested when attending.

For more information visit the website, call 239-278-0211 or follow the restaurant on social media.