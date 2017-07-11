Charlotte County Commissioners ban medical marijuana dispensaries

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. Charlotte County Commissioners voted four to one to ban medical marijuana dispensaries within county limits Tuesday morning.

WINK News reporter Kristi Gross broke the decision via Twitter.

Decisions to allow medical marijuana dispensaries have caused controversy since Amendment Two passed with 71 percent support statewide.

Commissioners in Collier County will vote to decide the fate of medical marijuana dispensaries at a meeting Tuesday, according to officials. Sixty-four percent of Collier County voters supported the initiative, but a temporary block was imposed.

If the motion is vetoed, medical marijuana users with proper qualifications may need to travel far distances to get their prescriptions, according to those who support dispensaries.

Bonita Springs City Council members approved a six-month extension to ban dispensaries two weeks ago due to lack of information on regulations, officials said. The original ban lasted until Aug. 3.

Gov. Rick Scott signed a bill in June that included Amendment Two, but lawmakers extended restrictions and banned smoking marijuana, citing health concerns.

Trial lawyer John Morgan, filed a law suit on July 6 against the state’s ruling, and went live via Facebook from Tallahassee to further discuss the matter.