Cape road remains closed after Monday irrigation main break

CAPE CORAL, Fla. A portion of Country Club Boulevard remained closed Tuesday morning following a 20-inch irrigation main break.

The northbound lanes of Country Club Boulevard are blocked at 34th Terrace. Traffic is being diverted around the closure.

The break happened on Monday morning and damaged a portion of the road and sidewalks, city officials said. The water pipe was repaired after heavy rain caused the ground to shift and the pipe to burst.

Crews are working to replace the roadway where the break happened. It is unclear when the work will be completed.

Drinking water was not affected and did not impact nearby residents.

WINK News John Trierweiler provided updates on Twitter: