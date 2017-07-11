Arcadia man, 65, succumbs to injuries in Desoto County crash

ARCADIA, Fla. A 65-year-old bicyclist succumbed to injuries sustained in a June crash on State Road 70, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a press release Tuesday morning.

Robert Floyd, of Arcadia, was airlifted to Sarasota Memorial Hospital in critical condition following a June 17 crash on State Road 70 at Haile Dean Road, FHP troopers said. Floyd was pronounced dead on June 29.

Floyd, who was not wearing a helmet, was traveling across both the eastbound and westbound lanes of State Road 70 and collided with the front of a 2006 Jeep Cherokee being driven by Abelardo De Las Casas, 46, of St. Petersburg, troopers said.

Floyd fell from his bicycle and came to a final rest in the eastbound lane of State Road 70, troopers said.

It is unclear if alcohol was a factor for Floyd, according to the release.

No charges were immediately filed and the investigation is ongoing.