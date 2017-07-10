Severe thunderstorm warning issued for North Port

NORTH PORT, Fla. A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for North Port, the National Weather Service said.

The warning, which will last until 4:15 p.m., also covers parts of central Sarasota County.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including North Port FL, Laurel FL, Osprey FL until 4:15 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/wCGD3svUFP — NWS Tampa Bay (@NWSTampaBay) July 10, 2017

At 344 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near North Port, moving northwest at 15 mph, the weather service said. Wind gusts of 60 mph and quarter-size hail could be a part of the storm.

Hail damage to vehicles is expected, the weather service said. Wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees is also likely to occur.

Much of the same area is also under a flood advisory until 5:30 p.m.: