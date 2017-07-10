Sanibel pilot, 51, injured in Cape Coral plane crash

CAPE CORAL, Fla. A 51-year-old Sanibel man was publicly identified Monday as the pilot injured in a Friday plane crash near downtown.

Daniel Henry Fase was piloting the white-and-blue single-propeller Cessna 172 that crash-landed on Miramar Street just east of Cape Coral Street, the Cape Coral Police Department said.

Fase was taken to Lee Memorial Hospital, police said, with serious injuries. His current condition is unknown. He wasn’t listed Monday on the hospital’s register.

The plane was eastbound shortly before 10 a.m. Friday when witnesses spotted it, police said. No sound could be heard from its engine as it nose-dived slightly and pulled up before hitting power lines and crashing.

Fase was the only person aboard, and no one else at the crash scene was injured. But about 1,800 were without power for hours afterward.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.