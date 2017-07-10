Reward increased to $12K for info in Bonita Springs teen’s killing

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. The reward for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for a 19-year-old man’s death has increased to $12,000 Monday, the Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers said.

Friends, family and community members attended an event commemorating the anniversary of Jordan Valero’s death. It was held Sunday afternoon at Riverside Park on 10451 Old 41 Road.

Food sales, raffle sales and donations were raised. The reward was listed at $5,500 prior to the event.

Valero was found shot to death on July 10, 2017 in his home.

“The answers are out there,” said Trish Routte, Crime Stoppers coordinator, in a statement. “We just need the people who know exactly what happened to do the right thing and come forward.”

Anyone with information about Valero’s death should call call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). All callers will remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward of up to $12,000. Tips may also be made online or by submitting a tip through the P3 mobile app.