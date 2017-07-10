New Harry Chapin campaign to help feed seniors in need

FORT MYERS, Fla. The Harry Chapin Food Bank has started the Care and Share Senior Feeding Campaign to help feed more Southwest Florida seniors in need. The effort, which started after a similar government-sponsored effort ended this month, will target those 60 and older who are at or below the poverty line.

“It’s over 2,000 seniors, 12 monthly distributions each, 20 to 30 pounds of food per senior,” said Richard LeBer, food bank president and CEO.

With the program’s annual cost expected to exceed $1 million, the food bank is seeking community donations.