Man linked to officer-involved shooting, Fort Myers homicide

FORT MYERS, Fla. A man who was a passenger in a car at the center of an officer-involved shooting this weekend was listed as a suspect in the city’s first homicide of 2017.

Laman Allen, 25, was one of four passengers in a dark blue Hyundai Santa Fe driven by Berny Manuel McClellan, who’s accused of opening fire on a Fort Myers police officer around midnight Saturday night, police said.

On April 5, Allen was identified by police as a suspect in the April 1 shooting death of popular Fort Myers DJ Rogerio Anjos, aka Roger Brazil. Police urged the public to contact them about the whereabouts of Allen and Gerald Petit Homme, 21, of Lehigh Acres.

Homme turned himself into police, who questioned and released him later in April. A third suspect in the Anjos murder, Kahleel Perez, of Central Avenue in Fort Myers, was arrested April 4 and is facing a second-degree murder charge.

Police detained Allen this weekend for questioning after the officer-involved shooting, but they didn’t arrest him and have since let him go. It’s unclear if he remains a suspect in the death of Anjos.

McClellan was the only person arrested in the officer-involved shooting, though Allen and the rest of the passengers were questioned by police. Two passengers were injured that shooting and received treatment at Lee Memorial Hospital. They’ve since been released.

McClellan is in custody on a $1.25 million bond, facing charges of attempted second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, discharging a firearm in public, and aggravated felony fleeing and eluding.