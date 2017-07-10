Irrigation main break diverts NB traffic on Country Club Blvd.

CAPE CORAL, Fla. A 20-inch irrigation main break Monday morning caused northbound traffic to divert on Country Club Boulevard, city officials said.

The break caused reclaimed water to spill on the road and nearby homes near the 3200 block of Country Club Boulevard, according to city officials. The irrigation main break damaged approximately 25 to 30 feet of the right northbound lane, as well as a stretch of sidewalks.

Crews are working to repair the main break and fix the damage to the road, city officials said. The left northbound lane could reopen later Monday evening if sufficient repairs can be done to ensure safe passage on the road, city officials said.

The circumstances leading up to the break, the amount of reclaimed water spilled and whereabouts of a new traffic pattern were unclear.

No further information was immediately available.