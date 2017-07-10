Fort Myers officer-involved shooting suspect to face judge

FORT MYERS, Fla. A 19-year-old man accused of shooting at a Fort Myers police officer will appear in court Monday morning.

Berny Manuel McClellan, of Bonita Springs, is facing charges of attempted second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, discharging a firearm in public, and aggravated felony fleeing and eluding, according to a Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrest report. No bond has been set.

McClellan was arrested late Saturday night, police said. He was one of five suspects in a vehicle that sped away from officers at a traffic stop which took place at around 11:36 p.m. near the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Highland Avenue.

The vehicle later collided with another vehicle at the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Michigan Avenue Link, according to police.

Some suspects were hit in the exchange of gunfire, but police did not provide information on whether McClellan was shot.

McCellan and two others were taken into custody after being found at a house on the 1700 block of Raleigh Street, police said.

The officer involved in the shooting was placed on paid administrative leave, according to police, which is standard procedure.

McClellan’s trial is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 7.