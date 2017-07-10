Footage depicts shootout between Cape police, man suspected of killing 2

CAPE CORAL, Fla. Newly released video shows an exchange of gunfire between Cape Coral police and a man suspected of killing two during a June 2016 shooting spree.

More than a dozen shots can be heard on the audio of the dashcam and bodycam footage of the scene that unfolded June 5, 2016 at a home on the 4900 block of Skyline Boulevard.

A state attorney’s office investigation ruled officers Andrew Miller, John DiGiovanni, Christopher Gugliotta and Robert Reese were justified in their decision to open fire on Christopher Michael Moran, 31, who died in the shootout.

Maria Rodriguez, who was Moran’s girlfriend, and their 13-month-old child were wounded by gunfire but survived.

Moran was suspected of killing 54-year-old Jeremy C. Taylor and 26-year-old Sean Strickland and injuring one other person earlier that day, police said.

The footage shows the police pursuit of a red Mazda driven by Moran, who backs the car out of a driveway and into a tree as bullets fly between him and police.

One of the officers can be heard telling another to make sure the baby isn’t hit.

At one point, two officers are in the frame checking each other for wounds.

Moran’s autopsy revealed a mixture of amphetamines, cocaine and opioids in his system.

The Professional Standards Bureau of the Cape Coral Police Department is now investigating the shooting, police said.